KFL&A Public Health announces no new cases for the first time in three months

Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is the first time since February 28 that zero cases were added in a single day.

Eleven cases were resolved with one Variant of Concern case that was identified from a previous case. Currently, there are 27 active cases in the region.

Four people are hospitalized, including three in the ICU on ventilators.

The health unit wants to remind residents that the case count is likely due to the low number of COVID-19 tests that were administered over the long weekend.

