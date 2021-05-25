Menu

Canada

KFL&A Public Health announces no new cases for the first time in three months

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:47 pm
It has been over 3 months since there were no new cases in Kingston. But KFL&A Public Health is suggesting that the null case count is possibly due to the long weekend. View image in full screen
It has been over 3 months since there were no new cases in Kingston. But KFL&A Public Health is suggesting that the null case count is possibly due to the long weekend. Global Kingston

Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is the first time since February 28 that zero cases were added in a single day.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Eleven cases were resolved with one Variant of Concern case that was identified from a previous case. Currently, there are 27 active cases in the region.

Four people are hospitalized, including three in the ICU on ventilators.

Trending Stories

The health unit wants to remind residents that the case count is likely due to the low number of COVID-19 tests that were administered over the long weekend.

