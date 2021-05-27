Nonpayment fines at Toronto’s Green P parking lots set to increase 150%

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) are set to noticeably increase the fines drivers will face if they don’t pay to park for their time at a Green P lot, citing a need to close the gap between penalties and maximum daily rates.

As of June 1, the fine for nonpayment at dozens of parking lots across Toronto will jump to $75 from $30.

Rita Mezzanotte, a TPA spokesperson, told Global News the $30 fine at high-demand locations was less than the cost of paying to park for eight hours or longer.

“Increasing the non-payment fine is meant to discourage customers from not paying and to promote compliance,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“Ultimately, it comes down to a question of fairness, particularly for those customers who do always pay for their full parking period.”

Mezzanotte also said the new fee aligns with other parking-related offences on municipal properties.