Nonpayment fines at Toronto’s Green P parking lots set to increase 150%

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) are set to noticeably increase the fines drivers will face if they don’t pay to park for their time at a Green P lot, citing a need to close the gap between penalties and maximum daily rates.
As of June 1, the fine for nonpayment at dozens of parking lots across Toronto will jump to $75 from $30.
Rita Mezzanotte, a TPA spokesperson, told Global News the $30 fine at high-demand locations was less than the cost of paying to park for eight hours or longer.
“Increasing the non-payment fine is meant to discourage customers from not paying and to promote compliance,” she said in a statement on Thursday.
“Ultimately, it comes down to a question of fairness, particularly for those customers who do always pay for their full parking period.”
Mezzanotte also said the new fee aligns with other parking-related offences on municipal properties.
