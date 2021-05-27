OPP communications centre in Smiths Falls, Ont. set to close by mid-2022

Send this page to someone via email

OPP‘s eastern region communications centre is slated to close, according to provincial police.

Bill Dickson, OPP acting manager of communications, confirmed Thursday that the Provincial Communication Centre in Smiths Falls will be going through a “phased decommissioning” meant to be completed by June 2022.

This will affect 100 OPP staff, mostly civilians, who work at the centre.

“We are committed to supporting all of those impacted by the changes. This includes a variety of options, including potential transfers to other OPP locations,” Dickson said.

Dispatch services and call-taking will be moved to the communications centre in Orillia. All calls, no matter where in the province, will be diverted to Orillia.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say there will be no impact on front-line policing.

“The decision was not made lightly and only after a comprehensive review and analysis of workload, human resources impacts, facilities costs, operational efficiencies and technology-related cost and re-alignment opportunities developed,” Dickson said.