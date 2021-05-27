Menu

Canada

Right whale protection: Conservation group calls for mandatory speed limits for ships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales' New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales
Federal efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction are proving successful, as none of the endangered animals died last year as a result of becoming entangled in fishing gear or being struck by shipping vessels. Ross Lord reports on the delicate balancing act to protect the majestic mammals, while keeping the fishing industry running – Feb 21, 2021

An ocean conservation group trying to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales says it wants mandatory speed limits in the Cabot Strait.

Oceana Canada says new satellite data indicates that vessels transiting the strait between Cape Breton and Newfoundland are routinely ignoring voluntary speed limits.

The group released figures today showing that for the second year in a row, a majority of vessels sailing through the strait exceeded the 10-knot voluntary limit during the first week it was in effect.

Read more: Focus on helping right whales survive, not assigning blame: Canadian official

But the federal Transport Department and the Shipping Federation of Canada are challenging the numbers, saying they don’t accurately reflect what is happening on the water.

The federal department says its satellite data shows that during the same week, 46.5 per cent of vessels transiting the strait had exceeded the speed limit, which is well below the 64 per cent cited by Oceana.

Still, Oceana’s campaign director, Kim Elmslie, says having just over 50 per cent of ships respecting the limit is nothing to brag about.

