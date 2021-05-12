Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Focus on helping right whales survive, not assigning blame: Canadian official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 3:48 pm
In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. View image in full screen
In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Dwyer

A Canada-U.S. spat over who is responsible for the recent death of a critically endangered right whale has prompted a senior Canadian official to suggest there’s got to be a better way of settling such disputes.

Adam Burns, a director general with the federal Fisheries Department, says government officials on both sides of the border should end the practice of issuing duelling reports and instead create an independent, international panel of experts.

Burns, who is in charge of resource management, says the focus should be on helping the whales survive rather than laying blame.

READ MORE: Canadian government modifies North Atlantic right whale protection measures for 2021

Trending Stories

Some whale conservation experts in Canada say an independent panel sounds like a good idea.

Last month, Canadian officials challenged American allegations that fishing gear from Canada was to blame for the entanglement of a North Atlantic right whale found dead off South Carolina on Feb. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, the Fisheries Department said it had determined the gear likely came from an American inshore fishing boat – but U.S. officials argued the gear appeared to be from the Canadian snow crab fishery.

Click to play video: 'Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment' Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment
Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment – Aug 27, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
United States tagCanada tagright whale tagFishing Gear tagEndangered Right Whale tagfederal Fisheries Department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers