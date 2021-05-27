Guelph Transit review calls for increase in service, more stops

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has released its proposed transit plan that calls for a 30 per cent service increase and the number of stops to be increased by 45 per cent.

The proposed system is multi-phased, starting in 2022, and is estimated to take 10 years to implement, pending council approval.

The blended model includes transit hubs, express routes and routes that follow the city’s spine in a grid pattern as well as the outer perimeter.

“What we’re proposing for transit over the next decade allows us to deliver a more competitive, convenient and reliable transit system that meets the community’s needs today and beyond,” said Guelph Transit general manager Robin Gerus.

“It also moves us closer to meeting goals set out in the city’s strategic plan by improving the connectivity of the whole transportation system — making it easy for people to travel within city limits.”

The new system would also increase from three route types to five and increase Sunday service and service to new growth areas such as the Guelph Innovation district and the Clair-Maltby area.

The city has posted a video on the route details online along with several documents and an interactive map of the new routes.

Residents have been asked to provide their input until June 20 via an online survey and two virtual town halls. The final plan will be presented to city council on Nov. 3.

More information on the Guelph Transit route review can be found on the city’s website.

