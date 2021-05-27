Menu

Crime

Hamilton police search for man wanted in gas station robbery

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 2:17 pm
Police have released surveillance images of a man and vehicle wanted in a west end Hamilton gas station robbery. View image in full screen
Police have released surveillance images of a man and vehicle wanted in a west end Hamilton gas station robbery. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are looking to identify a man wanted in a gas station robbery in Hamilton’s west end.

On Friday, May 14, at around 4:20 a.m., a white Ford Escape reportedly pulled into a parking spot at the Esso gas station on the corner of King Street West and Dundurn Street North.

Read more: Police investigating after 88-year-old says wedding rings were stolen in Niagara Falls

Investigators say the suspect robbed the gas station of money and fled the scene in a white Ford Escape, 2013-2016 model, as seen in a surveillance camera photo released by police.

Police have released surveillance images of a man and vehicle wanted in a west-end Hamilton gas station robbery. View image in full screen
Police have released surveillance images of a man and vehicle wanted in a west-end Hamilton gas station robbery. Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police search for man wanted in gas station robbery - image View image in full screen

The last three digits on the licence plates are also believed to be ‘254.’

Police are also looking for a man matching the following description:

  • five feet six to five feet seven inches tall
  • short, curly hair
  • black windbreaker jacket that says “ARC”
  • grey polo collar shirt
  • grey running shoes
  • blue medical mask

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt., Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton police BEAR unit.

