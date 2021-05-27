Hamilton police search for man wanted in gas station robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking to identify a man wanted in a gas station robbery in Hamilton’s west end.

On Friday, May 14, at around 4:20 a.m., a white Ford Escape reportedly pulled into a parking spot at the Esso gas station on the corner of King Street West and Dundurn Street North.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the gas station of money and fled the scene in a white Ford Escape, 2013-2016 model, as seen in a surveillance camera photo released by police.

Police have released surveillance images of a man and vehicle wanted in a west-end Hamilton gas station robbery.

The last three digits on the licence plates are also believed to be ‘254.’

Police are also looking for a man matching the following description:

five feet six to five feet seven inches tall

short, curly hair

black windbreaker jacket that says “ARC”

grey polo collar shirt

grey running shoes

blue medical mask

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt., Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton police BEAR unit.