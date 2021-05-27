Moderna to deliver 2M more COVID-19 doses by mid June, Anand says

Send this page to someone via email

Two million more doses of Moderna will arrive in Canada over the next two weeks, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday.

The vaccine makers have also “committed to deliver millions” of additional doses before the end of June, the minister confirmed in a statement.

The next shipment from Moderna will include 500,000 COVID-19 doses that will be delivered over the week of May 31, with 1.5 million more to follow sometime before June 14.

“We will provide further updates as additional deliveries are confirmed by the company,” Anand said.

So far, Moderna has pledged to deliver 14.3 million doses to Canada in the first six months of this year. It has delivered just 5.6 million as of now.

However, last week, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc assured that he was “confident that Moderna will be able to fulfill their obligations.”

At a federal COVID-19 update on May 21, he said that the dialogue with Moderna had been “reassuring,” and that “the government is absolutely on track to ensure every Canadian who is eligible and wants a vaccine, including eligible younger people as the criteria evolve, will get one.”

“We’re confident that will be the case for every Canadian by the end of September,” he added.

