SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moderna to deliver 2M more COVID-19 doses by mid June, Anand says

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Question period gets underway in the House of Commons.

Two million more doses of Moderna will arrive in Canada over the next two weeks, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday.

The vaccine makers have also “committed to deliver millions” of additional doses before the end of June, the minister confirmed in a statement.

Read more: 48M or 40M COVID-19 vaccines? Canada says it’s still confident in Moderna supply

The next shipment from Moderna will include 500,000 COVID-19 doses that will be delivered over the week of May 31, with 1.5 million more to follow sometime before June 14.

“We will provide further updates as additional deliveries are confirmed by the company,” Anand said.

Click to play video: 'Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in adolescents' Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in adolescents
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in adolescents

So far, Moderna has pledged to deliver 14.3 million doses to Canada in the first six months of this year. It has delivered just 5.6 million as of now.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, last week, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc assured that he was “confident that Moderna will be able to fulfill their obligations.”

Read more: Canada ‘on track’ to shorten 16-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses, Njoo says

At a federal COVID-19 update on May 21, he said that the dialogue with Moderna had been “reassuring,” and that “the government is absolutely on track to ensure every Canadian who is eligible and wants a vaccine, including eligible younger people as the criteria evolve, will get one.”

“We’re confident that will be the case for every Canadian by the end of September,” he added.

More to come…

COVID tagvaccine news tagcovid-19 vaccine rollout tagAnita Anand tagmoderna vaccine delivery canada tagmoderna vaccine shipment tagvaccine delivery updates tagvaccine rollout update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers