Seeding progresses as rain improves soil conditions in Saskatchewan

Rain in the past week didn’t slow down Saskatchewan farmers seeding the 2021 crop.

Precipitation in much of the province also helped improve soil conditions, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the crop report.

Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated at six per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and three per cent very short.

A week ago, topsoil moisture was rated only 20 per cent adequate.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated four per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and four per cent very short.

High rainfalls were reported in the south, with the Limerick area receiving 116 mm, the Indian Head area 108 mm and the Odessa area 100 mm.

Sask Ag said cool and cloudy days were also a factor in helping to improve moisture conditions.

Even with the rain, Sask Ag said producers were able to make progress with seeding.

Sask Ag reported 86 per cent of the crop is now in the ground, ahead of the five-year average of 77 per cent for this time of year.

Seeding is being delayed by some producers due to slow soil drainage, Sask Ag said.

Crops that are seeded are starting to show good emergence, but growth has slowed in some regions due to cool overnight temperatures.

In general, crops are normal in development stages for this time of year, but some crops are behind due to an unusually cool spring and limited moisture, according to the crop report.

Most of the crop damage this week was due to strong winds, light frosts, limited moisture and flea beetles, Sask Ag reported.

