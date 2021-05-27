Belleville, Ont. woman attacked with a pipe by stranger, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is recovering from injuries after she was struck in the face with a pipe by a stranger, Belleville police say.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Station Street, where they discovered a woman being treated by paramedics for a serious head injury.

Police say the woman was struck in the head by a man unknown to her after a brief interaction.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police say the man was 35-45 years old with medium build, between five-foot-eight and six-foot-six in height. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and grey pants.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Belleville Police Service.