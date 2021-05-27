SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

York Region says it’s been given ‘heads up’ by Ontario to shorten 2nd dose interval

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction' Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction. Matthew Bingley has more.

York Region’s medical officer of health says the province has “given us the heads up” that possibly as early as next week second doses will be administered earlier than expected.

The regions top doctor Dr. Karim Kurji said the over 80 age group will be first followed by 70 and older.

“We are currently working through the logistics of this particular move with the objective of being fair and causing the minimal confusion,” Kurji said in a statement.

“At this point in time we are still evaluating our different options.”

Read more: Medical experts calling on Ontario to rethink when and how 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses are given

Due to limited vaccine supply, the Ontario government had implemented a 16-week dosage interval between first and second doses in order to get as many first shots into people’s arm as possible. A move that was seen in the U.K. to provide a wide range of some protection to more of the population.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There are a few exceptions, including long-term care and retirement residents who were fully vaccinated and one of the first to receive vaccinations. In May, Ontario also expanded second doses to high-risk health care workers.

Read more: Canada seeing ‘low rates’ of COVID-19 cases after vaccination, PHAC says

In March, many seniors who got a first vaccine dose had their second shots rebooked for four months later. Moving to second doses for the 80-plus group as early as next week could shorten the interval by a month or a couple weeks.

Pfizer’s vaccine was originally developed for a 21-day interval between each shot. Moderna was a 28-day interval and AstraZeneca was developed for between four and twelve weeks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagcovid vaccine tagYork Region tagOntario COVID tagyork Region Public Health tagSecond Doses tagontario second shots tagsecond COVID-19 doses tagsecond shots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers