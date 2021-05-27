Hextall on Hockey: Jets can’t be over-prepared for Round 2

Send this page to someone via email

Preparation is everything.

Paul Maurice believes there is no such thing as being over-prepared.

First, Maurice will bring his team back down to earth.

Story continues below advertisement

After a triple overtime victory to sweep Edmonton, the Winnipeg Jets‘ coaching staff will keep the team honest.

Yes, the Jets beat the Oilers, but they’re still 12 wins away from a Stanley Cup and it’s only going to get harder.

At a team meeting, the coaching staff will review what went well in the series and what needs to be better.

Next, the pre-scout is on.

The Jets will study both possible second-round opponents, in Montreal and Toronto.

To identify the essence of each team, study systems and determine how the Jets will counter.

The coaching staff will search through hundreds of hours of tape for both opponents.

To look at the forecheck, faceoffs, offensive and defensive zone play and special teams.

The result will be cut down to mere minutes of specific video clips for certain players to view. Video will showcase what the Jets’ next opponent does well and how the team has found success against the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses.

From there – maintenance days.

The Jets just ran a marathon through a muddy puddle and rest is of the utmost importance.

Story continues below advertisement

If a player has even a hangnail, Maurice will leave the player to rest over practice — which will be short and concise over the next few days for several high-minute players.

There is work to be done, but the atmosphere in the dressing room will be light and excited.

The Jets are off to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

2:51 Jets sweep Oilers Jets sweep Oilers