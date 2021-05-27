Menu

Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Jets can’t be over-prepared for Round 2

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted May 27, 2021 11:01 am
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Hextall on Hockey: Jets can't be over-prepared for Round 2

Preparation is everything.

Paul Maurice believes there is no such thing as being over-prepared.

First, Maurice will bring his team back down to earth.

After a triple overtime victory to sweep Edmonton, the Winnipeg Jets‘ coaching staff will keep the team honest.

Yes, the Jets beat the Oilers, but they’re still 12 wins away from a Stanley Cup and it’s only going to get harder.

Trending Stories

At a team meeting, the coaching staff will review what went well in the series and what needs to be better.

Next, the pre-scout is on.

The Jets will study both possible second-round opponents, in Montreal and Toronto.

To identify the essence of each team, study systems and determine how the Jets will counter.

The coaching staff will search through hundreds of hours of tape for both opponents.

To look at the forecheck, faceoffs, offensive and defensive zone play and special teams.

The result will be cut down to mere minutes of specific video clips for certain players to view. Video will showcase what the Jets’ next opponent does well and how the team has found success against the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses.

From there – maintenance days.

The Jets just ran a marathon through a muddy puddle and rest is of the utmost importance.

If a player has even a hangnail, Maurice will leave the player to rest over practice — which will be short and concise over the next few days for several high-minute players.

There is work to be done, but the atmosphere in the dressing room will be light and excited.

The Jets are off to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jets sweep Oilers
