Canada

Fire breaks out at home in Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:40 pm
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Edmonton's Parkdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Edmonton's Parkdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Global News

A home in Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood was damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received multiple 911 calls about the fire in the area of 83 Street and 117 Avenue beginning at 2:41 p.m., including reports of a loud bang and heavy black smoke.

EFRS said crews arrived within four minutes and found a working fire at the two-storey home. A hazmat team was brought in because there were propane tanks at the address.

No injuries were reported, according to EFRS.

Carmela Zumbo, a neighbour of the owner of the affected house, told Global News she heard a loud bang when she got home.

“(There were) tons of flames coming out of the roof against the house,” she said.

Zumbo said she was saddened by the fire because the homeowner put so much work into the house.

“He spent so much time building… so it’s beyond tragic,” she said.

EFRS said the fire was under control by 3:38 p.m. The fire department did not comment on the extent of the damage or what may have caused the blaze.

