Canada

Quebec MNAs unanimously pass motion in favour of provincial flag emoji

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 4:29 pm
A woman holds a Quebec flag. View image in full screen
A woman holds a Quebec flag. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec’s legislature has unanimously adopted a motion to pursue the creation of an emoji of the provincial flag.

Parti Québécois member Pascal Bérubé presented the non-binding motion Wednesday in the legislature, with the support of members from the other parties.

Berube noted that social media users can already use a number of flag pictograms in their messages, including some from non-independent nations such as Scotland.

READ MORE: Montreal to comply with Quebec flag law

He said it’s important for Quebec to have its own distinct visual identity in all areas of cyberspace.

The motion calls on the government to make a request to the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organization that manages the emojis used on major social media platforms.

Created in Japan in the 1990s, emojis are small images or icons used to express an emotion or make a point in a text conversation or social media post.

Click to play video: 'Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language' Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language
Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language – May 13, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
