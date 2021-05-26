Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs appalled, horrified by dumpsite of severed bear paws

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area' B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area
WATCH: A B.C. family out for a weekend hike stumbled across a disturbing scene on Sunday: A dumpsite of animal parts.

A dumpsite of severed bear paws discovered on the weekend has left the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs “appalled and horrified.”

Found by a B.C. family while out for a hike on Sunday, the dumpsite near Shuswap Lake contained around 80 to 100 bear paws — 20 to 25 bears in total, according to the union.

“The carnage left behind indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws, and the rights of other resource users,” the UBCIC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: Grim discovery: B.C. family on hike finds dozens of severed bear paws

“UBCIC has previously expressed alarm at ‘wolf-whacking’ and ‘predator tournaments’ occurring in the province that allow the gratuitous and ruthless slaughter of wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

“The dozens of discarded bear paws demonstrate that this callous attitude towards the killing of animals persists. Trophy hunting or poaching goes against Indigenous hunting practices, and UBCIC urges hunters to hunt, fish, and trap sustainably and ethically — never for unwarranted bloodshed and the glorification of violence.”

The union says mismanagement of B.C. wildlife, including illegal poaching, is unacceptable and goes against the traditions and values of B.C. First Nations.

Click to play video: 'Disturbing discovery of discarded animal parts in the Shuswap under investigation' Disturbing discovery of discarded animal parts in the Shuswap under investigation
Disturbing discovery of discarded animal parts in the Shuswap under investigation

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is requesting public assistance in identifying who dumped the animal parts in the Anglemont Mountain area.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shuswap tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagshuswap lake tagBC Conservation Officer Service tagCOS tagUnion of BC Indian Chiefs tagbc cos tagUBCIC tagAnglemont tagBear Paws tagsevered bear paws tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers