Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs appalled, horrified by dumpsite of severed bear paws

A dumpsite of severed bear paws discovered on the weekend has left the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs “appalled and horrified.”

Found by a B.C. family while out for a hike on Sunday, the dumpsite near Shuswap Lake contained around 80 to 100 bear paws — 20 to 25 bears in total, according to the union.

“The carnage left behind indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws, and the rights of other resource users,” the UBCIC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“UBCIC has previously expressed alarm at ‘wolf-whacking’ and ‘predator tournaments’ occurring in the province that allow the gratuitous and ruthless slaughter of wildlife.

“The dozens of discarded bear paws demonstrate that this callous attitude towards the killing of animals persists. Trophy hunting or poaching goes against Indigenous hunting practices, and UBCIC urges hunters to hunt, fish, and trap sustainably and ethically — never for unwarranted bloodshed and the glorification of violence.”

The union says mismanagement of B.C. wildlife, including illegal poaching, is unacceptable and goes against the traditions and values of B.C. First Nations.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is requesting public assistance in identifying who dumped the animal parts in the Anglemont Mountain area.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.