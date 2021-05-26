Bikes stolen from teens at knifepoint in Westboro: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify four men who allegedly stole bikes from two teens.

Police say the robbery took place May 24 around 6 p.m. The youths were sitting on the grass at the corn of Byron and Kirkwood avenues when they were reportedly approached by three men. One of them brandished a knife and the men stole the teens’ bicycles.

The youths were unharmed but the men fled the area.

According to police, not long afterward, a fourth man was seen in the Merivale and Baseline roads area selling a bike similar to the one that was just robbed.

The first three men are described as approximately six feet tall, late teens to early 20’s, wearing dark clothes and masks. The fourth man is described as approximately 30 years old, wearing jeans and a mask just below the nose.

The first stolen bicycle is a Giant Brass 1, 21 speed, grey and blue in colour. The second one is a Northrock Racing Bicycle, 21 speed, black and neon green in colour.

Ottawa Police Service’s robbery unit asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

