Small fire near border expected to be under control by end of day: BC Wildfire

B.C. Wildfire crews have been responding to a number of smaller-sized fires in the region over the last couple of days.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, B.C. Wildfire was called to assist a local fire department in dousing a small fire in the Similkameen Valley.

The fire, just southwest of Cawston, was reported on Monday. It’s now deemed under control and sits at 0.60 of a hectare.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to the Knighthawk fire (K50645), located 20 km SE of #Keremeos just off #BCHwy3. It is currently 0.8 ha in size. 7 personnel are on scene with 10 more en route. Airtankers have responded. No structures threatened. Hwy not currently impacted. pic.twitter.com/WSwaywuugM — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 25, 2021

Crews were also called to a small blaze south of Keremeos on Tuesday, near the Canada-U.S. border.

The Knighthawk fire, burning 20 kilometres south of Keremeos, is currently listed at 1.14 hectares. Yesterday, it was first marked at being 0.8 of a hectare.

B.C. Wildfire said seven personnel attacked the fire on Tuesday, with 10 more en route, along with air tanker support.

On Wednesday, the fire was listed at 1.14 ha in size and is expected to be under control at the end of the day.

Six firefighters are on scene, and no structures are being threatened. There is also no impact to nearby Highway 3.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, two small fires were reported on Tuesday.

One fire is 14 km south of Beaverdell, and was listed at 0.09 ha. Lightning is the suspected cause of that fire.

The second is along the west side of Christina Lake, around 16 km northeast of Grand Forks. That fire’s size was estimated at 0.01 ha and was deemed to be person-caused.

