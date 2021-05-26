Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seek driver after 2 reports of women asked to get into stranger’s truck

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2021 3:32 pm
London police are hoping to speak with the driver of the vehicle.
London police are hoping to speak with the driver of the vehicle. supplied by London police

London police say investigators are hoping to speak with a driver involved in two separate incidents where a young woman was asked to get into a stranger’s truck.

The first reported incident took place last Tuesday when police say a woman, 19, was walking on Cleveland Avenue at roughly 5 p.m. “when a man stopped his vehicle and asked her if she wanted to go for a ride in his truck,” police said.

Read more: London police seek unidentified suspect in Kilally Meadows sex assault case

Police say the man stayed inside the vehicle and drove off when she refused. She then reported the incident to police.

Then, last Thursday at roughly 4 p.m., a woman, 18, walking in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Noel Street was approached by a man in a vehicle who asked her to get into his truck.

She also refused and the man drove off, heading northbound. In that case, the woman reported the incident to police on Monday.

Police say “the male in both instances is described as Black or tanned-skin,” is believed to be about 50 years old with a slim build and has black dreadlocks that go past his shoulders. Police also say he reportedly spoke with an accent.

Trending Stories

The vehicle he was driving is described as “a 2006 beige or grey Dodge Dakota with silver rims and a grey topper.”

Read more: Vancouver police search for driver of red minivan following alleged child luring

No physical injuries were reported in either incident and the man did not exit the vehicle either time, police add.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police search for suspect in attempted abduction at Etobicoke school' Police search for suspect in attempted abduction at Etobicoke school
