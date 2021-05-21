Vancouver police search for driver of red minivan following alleged child luring

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police officers are hoping someone comes forward with information about an attempted child-luring outside Killarney Secondary School earlier this month.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was walking just outside of the school on East 49 Avenue near Killarney Street around 3 p.m. on May 7 when she passed a red van that was parked on the side of the road.

The driver, a man who appeared to be in his 60s and had grey or white hair, reportedly yelled at the girl to get in the car, police said.

The girl ran away but the driver allegedly followed her for about a block and yelled obscenities at her.

“This must have been a frightening and unsettling experience for this teenager, who was just walking home from school when she was approached by a man who made her feel unsafe,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the VPD said in a release.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do, by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult.”

A family member called the VPD.

Police are now looking for the driver of a dark red minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam video from May 7 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the area of East 49th and Killarney Street, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0600.