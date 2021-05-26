1 person found dead, another injured in Edmonton garbage dumpster

Send this page to someone via email

Police were called to an area in central Edmonton Wednesday morning after one person was found dead in a garbage dumpster.

At around 7 a.m., Edmonton police said patrol officers responded to a call from EMS for assistance in an alley in the area of 125 Street and 102 Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured in the dumpster, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Police said the pair was discovered by a garbage collector after they drove away from the location.

Police vehicles remained at the scene later Wednesday morning, where the garbage truck could be seen parked in the alley between a gas station and another business.

The man, whose age police did not know, was treated and taken to hospital with what officers said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Alberta Health Services said the man was in serious condition when transported to hospital by EMS.

It’s not known what caused the woman’s death or the man’s injuries.

Police said the incident is not believed to be criminal in nature.

