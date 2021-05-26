Calgary police looking for missing senior last seen in Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need help to find a missing senior who was last seen in Cochrane on Tuesday.

John Bain, 71, was reported missing after not showing up for an appointment at 10:30 a.m.

The Calgary Police Service traced him to Cochrane, where he was seen at 6:45 p.m. in his vehicle: a black, 2010 Dodge Caliber with Alberta licence plate DLA-338 and damage to the right rear bumper, which has been repaired with black duct tape.

Police said Bain needs medical assistance and “may be confused.”

CPS described Bain as six feet one inch tall and 350 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with the Calgary Flames logo.

If you know where he is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Advertisement