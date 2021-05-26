Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police looking for missing senior last seen in Cochrane

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 12:43 am
John Bain, 71, was reported missing to Calgary police on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. His last known sighting was at a gas station.
John Bain, 71, was reported missing to Calgary police on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. His last known sighting was at a gas station. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need help to find a missing senior who was last seen in Cochrane on Tuesday.

John Bain, 71, was reported missing after not showing up for an appointment at 10:30 a.m.

The Calgary Police Service traced him to Cochrane, where he was seen at 6:45 p.m. in his vehicle: a black, 2010 Dodge Caliber with Alberta licence plate DLA-338 and damage to the right rear bumper, which has been repaired with black duct tape.

Police said Bain needs medical assistance and “may be confused.”

CPS described Bain as six feet one inch tall and 350 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with the Calgary Flames logo.

If you know where he is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagCochrane tagCalgary missing man tagmissing person Calgary tagMissing man Calgary tagCalgary missing senior tagcochrane missing person tagmissing senior Calgary tagCalgary missing senior Cochrane tagCochrane missing senior tagmissing person Cochrane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers