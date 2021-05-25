Menu

Canada

Banff World Media Festival launching Indigenous screen summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 9:13 pm
The Banff World Media Festival is adding an International Indigenous Screen Industry Summit meant to highlight and empower Indigenous media professionals. View image in full screen
The Banff World Media Festival is adding an International Indigenous Screen Industry Summit meant to highlight and empower Indigenous media professionals. CREDIT: Facebook/Banff World Media Festival

The Banff World Media Festival is adding an International Indigenous Screen Industry Summit meant to highlight and empower Indigenous media professionals.

Organizers say the day-long event will take place on June 21, the same day as Canada’s National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The summit will run on the festival’s virtual conference platform and will include panel discussions, networking events and sessions with Indigenous creators.

Discussion topics include the future of Indigenous broadcasting and streaming, and Canadian Indigenous stories on a global stage.

There will also be a master class with the stars and creative team of FX’s Reservation Dogs.

The program was created with the guidance of an advisory board, which includes representatives from the Indigenous Screen Office, APTN, WarnerMedia and imagineNATIVE.

The 42nd annual Banff World Media Festival runs online from June 14 to July 16.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
