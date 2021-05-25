SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Okanagan church fined for contravening B.C.’s public health order: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 8:19 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the church gathering took place on Wednesday evening, contrary to B.C.’s public health order. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say the church gathering took place on Wednesday evening, contrary to B.C.’s public health order. Callum Smith / Global News

A Central Okanagan church has been fined $2,300, police say, for allegedly hosting an indoor gathering last week.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the gathering took place on Wednesday evening, contrary to B.C.’s public health order.

“Police attended, conducted an independent investigation and determined that a number of people were on site,” said Kelowna RCMP, stating they received a report about the gathering just before 7:40 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: Fine against Prince Albert, Sask. church stayed

“Police spoke with a representative of the church, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions and the consequences for failing to abide by the Public Health Order.”

Kelowna RCMP said they issued the $2,300 violation ticket, under the Emergency Program Act, for allegedly organizing or hosting a non-compliant event.

“We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe.”

 

