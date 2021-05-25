Wearing a mask in B.C. indoor public spaces could be optional by July 1

Send this page to someone via email

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces in B.C. could become a personal choice by July 1.

As part of B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announced Tuesday, wearing a mask indoors will no longer be mandatory.

This would be part of Stage 3, which also includes the provincial state of emergency and public health emergency being lifted, a return to usual indoor and outdoor personal gatherings and the reopening of nightclubs and casinos with safety plans in place.

Children will also be able to once again have their friends sleep over.

This is contingent on 70 per cent of the population being vaccinated with a single dose.

“British Columbians have sacrificed so much over the last 15 months to help keep people and our communities safe,” Premier John Horgan said.

“We have made tremendous strides with our vaccination program, and we are now in a position where we can move forward with a plan to slowly bring us back together.

“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will be closely following the guidance of public health and supporting people and businesses as we take the next steps in putting this pandemic behind us.”

-With files from Richard Zussman