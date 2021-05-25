SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Wearing a mask in B.C. indoor public spaces could be optional by July 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: ‘By September, masks will be a personal choice’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry' COVID-19: ‘By September, masks will be a personal choice’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry details each step of B.C.'s COVID-19 restart plan to get the province back to normal and says by September it's expected that masks will be a personal choice for people to make and will no longer be mandatory.

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces in B.C. could become a personal choice by July 1.

As part of B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announced Tuesday, wearing a mask indoors will no longer be mandatory.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. lays out restart plan including a return to normal by September

This would be part of Stage 3, which also includes the provincial state of emergency and public health emergency being lifted, a return to usual indoor and outdoor personal gatherings and the reopening of nightclubs and casinos with safety plans in place.

Children will also be able to once again have their friends sleep over.

This is contingent on 70 per cent of the population being vaccinated with a single dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.’s plan to ‘return to normal’' COVID-19: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.’s plan to ‘return to normal’
COVID-19: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.’s plan to ‘return to normal’

“British Columbians have sacrificed so much over the last 15 months to help keep people and our communities safe,” Premier John Horgan said.

“We have made tremendous strides with our vaccination program, and we are now in a position where we can move forward with a plan to slowly bring us back together.

“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will be closely following the guidance of public health and supporting people and businesses as we take the next steps in putting this pandemic behind us.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry looks back at B.C.’s pandemic timeline' COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry looks back at B.C.’s pandemic timeline
COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry looks back at B.C.’s pandemic timeline

-With files from Richard Zussman

