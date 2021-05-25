COVID-19: 146 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed over May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 146 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total to 11,726, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 113 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,431, 422 of which are active.

Forty-four of the new cases are in Barrie, 30 are in New Tecumseth, 25 are in Bradford and 18 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Sixty-seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 31 are community-acquired, nine are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are still under investigation or undetermined.

Meanwhile, 47.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,726 coronavirus cases, 88 per cent — or 10,367 — have recovered, while 20 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 524,950, including 8,655 deaths.