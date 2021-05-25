SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 146 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed over May long weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases' Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams suggested Tuesday that in-class schooling could potentially resume in the near future in some regions seeing low COVID-19 case numbers.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 146 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total to 11,726, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 113 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,431, 422 of which are active.

Read more: Those in Simcoe Muskoka immunized with 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 17 can now book 2nd

Forty-four of the new cases are in Barrie, 30 are in New Tecumseth, 25 are in Bradford and 18 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Sixty-seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 31 are community-acquired, nine are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are still under investigation or undetermined.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 47.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases Victoria Day, just over 1,000 Tuesday

Of the region’s total 11,726 coronavirus cases, 88 per cent — or 10,367 — have recovered, while 20 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 524,950, including 8,655 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario confirms 1st rare blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario confirms 1st rare blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagsimcoe muskoka covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers