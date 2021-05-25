Police break window to rescue child from vehicle in Mississauga as temperature tops 30 C

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an officer had to break a window to take a child out of a locked vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday as the temperature topped 30 C.

Police said they were called to the Tranmere Drive area, near Derry Road, around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a child in distress in a vehicle.

Const. Danny Marttini said officers attended and broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle and were able to safely get the child out.

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS:

– Tranmere Dr/ Derry Rd in #Mississauga

– Call for a child in a vehicle

– Child located

–#PRP gained access rec'd minor injuries to officer

– Child conscious, transported to hospital

– Investigation ongoing

– C/R at 12:27pm

– PR21-0181715 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Marttini said the child was then taken to hospital as a precaution for assessment.

“We have to investigate the circumstances as to what led to that child being locked in that vehicle, so that’s what we’re looking into and that’s an ongoing investigation right now,” Marttini said.

She said depending on the outcome of the investigation, charges may or may not be laid in the incident.

6:09 Sun Safety: What you need to know Sun Safety: What you need to know – Jul 13, 2018