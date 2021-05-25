Menu

Canada

Police break window to rescue child from vehicle in Mississauga as temperature tops 30 C

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:42 pm
Police said they were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say an officer had to break a window to take a child out of a locked vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday as the temperature topped 30 C.

Police said they were called to the Tranmere Drive area, near Derry Road, around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a child in distress in a vehicle.

Const. Danny Marttini said officers attended and broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle and were able to safely get the child out.

Story continues below advertisement

Marttini said the child was then taken to hospital as a precaution for assessment.

“We have to investigate the circumstances as to what led to that child being locked in that vehicle, so that’s what we’re looking into and that’s an ongoing investigation right now,” Marttini said.

She said depending on the outcome of the investigation, charges may or may not be laid in the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
