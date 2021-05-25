Menu

Canada

Quebec announces a slow reopening of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:53 pm
An emergency closure of Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to all traffic was ordered by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday afternoon until further notice. Pictured in Montreal, Quebec, Monday, May 24, 2021. View image in full screen
An emergency closure of Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to all traffic was ordered by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday afternoon until further notice. Pictured in Montreal, Quebec, Monday, May 24, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec Transport Minster François Bonnardel announced a gradual reopening of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge starting next Monday.

Under the plan, one lane in each direction is slated to reopen as of May 31 with more lanes added each subsequent Monday.

On June 7, two lanes will be open during peak hours in the direction with the most traffic and one in the opposite direction.

Read more: Human error behind indefinite closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge: transport officials

On June 14, two lanes will be open in each direction with a complete reopening expected by June 21.

The vital link connecting the western tip of the island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion in the Montérégie was closed last Thursday after reinforcement rods inside the bridge were damaged by crews doing maintenance work.

At the time, Bonnardel said the the damaged rods may have weakened the structure prompting the emergency closure for safety reasons.

Click to play video: 'West Island bridge closure affects students' West Island bridge closure affects students
West Island bridge closure affects students

The minister said Tuesday the government’s objective is to get the bridge reopen as soon as possible.

To do so, it devised its plan based on available materials to avoid any potential delays in procurement.

Read more: Transport minister announces emergency closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge in West Island

Necessary work includes replacing the damaged rods, adding external reinforcement structures and continuing reinforcing beams with carbon fibre reinforced polymer.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
