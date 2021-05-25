Quebec announces a slow reopening of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Transport Minster François Bonnardel announced a gradual reopening of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge starting next Monday.

Under the plan, one lane in each direction is slated to reopen as of May 31 with more lanes added each subsequent Monday.

On June 7, two lanes will be open during peak hours in the direction with the most traffic and one in the opposite direction.

On June 14, two lanes will be open in each direction with a complete reopening expected by June 21.

The vital link connecting the western tip of the island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion in the Montérégie was closed last Thursday after reinforcement rods inside the bridge were damaged by crews doing maintenance work.

At the time, Bonnardel said the the damaged rods may have weakened the structure prompting the emergency closure for safety reasons.

The minister said Tuesday the government’s objective is to get the bridge reopen as soon as possible.

To do so, it devised its plan based on available materials to avoid any potential delays in procurement.

Necessary work includes replacing the damaged rods, adding external reinforcement structures and continuing reinforcing beams with carbon fibre reinforced polymer.