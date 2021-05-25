Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Jets playoff sweep an impressive surprise

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted May 25, 2021 3:08 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores the game-winning goal on Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Mike Smith (41) during third overtime period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores the game-winning goal on Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Mike Smith (41) during third overtime period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade
Hextall on Hockey: Jets playoff sweep an impressive surprise - image View image in full screen

When I’m wrong, I’ll admit it.

I didn’t have the Winnipeg Jets defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

I definitely did not see the Jets sweeping the series.

But the Jets did, and the Jets are moving on.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s particularly impressive is the way in which Winnipeg won the series.

Trending Stories

The first two games in Edmonton, the Jets had their game plan and executed it to perfection.

A textbook performance creating low-event games — structured, tight-checking, very few power-play opportunities and most important: the Jets kept Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl quiet on the scoresheet.

Read more: Jets send Oilers packing with Kyle Connor triple OT winner, complete sweep

Then in Game 3, the tide turned and high-event hockey was on display. The Jets still found a way to win, outscoring the Oilers — let that sink in — outscoring a team that has the top two point producers in the NHL

Story continues below advertisement

Then in Game 4, the key to the Jets’ series win was front and centre — complete confidence. Each member of the Jets was skating, passing, shooting with the belief there was only one possible outcome: the team winning the game.

The Winnipeg Jets had no doubt, proving me and all the naysayers wrong.

Bravo!

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Wheeler Interview – May 24' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Wheeler Interview – May 24
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Wheeler Interview – May 24
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagWinnipeg Jets tagConnor McDavid tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagLeon Draisaitl tagHextall on Hockey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers