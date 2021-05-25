Hextall on Hockey: Jets playoff sweep an impressive surprise

Send this page to someone via email

When I’m wrong, I’ll admit it.

I didn’t have the Winnipeg Jets defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

I definitely did not see the Jets sweeping the series.

But the Jets did, and the Jets are moving on.

What’s particularly impressive is the way in which Winnipeg won the series.

The first two games in Edmonton, the Jets had their game plan and executed it to perfection.

A textbook performance creating low-event games — structured, tight-checking, very few power-play opportunities and most important: the Jets kept Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl quiet on the scoresheet.

Then in Game 3, the tide turned and high-event hockey was on display. The Jets still found a way to win, outscoring the Oilers — let that sink in — outscoring a team that has the top two point producers in the NHL

Then in Game 4, the key to the Jets’ series win was front and centre — complete confidence. Each member of the Jets was skating, passing, shooting with the belief there was only one possible outcome: the team winning the game.

The Winnipeg Jets had no doubt, proving me and all the naysayers wrong.

Bravo!

