Part of Toronto’s Bay Street to be closed for another month due to emergency repairs of 1878 sewer

The City of Toronto has announced a section of Bay Street is going to stay closed for another month in order to finish repairs of a 143-year-old clay sewer line that partially collapsed.

Tuesday’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after the pipe, located at the intersection of Bay and Elm streets, collapsed.

City of Toronto officials said in a statement the initial estimate was that it would only take a few days to finish the repairs, but it was determined a more comprehensive repair was needed.

Complicating the repair, officials said, is an “extensive network” of gas, hydro and phone lines along with flooding and debris at the site.

The statement said a 15-metre tunnel needs to be created to open up more access points to get supplies down to the pipe.

Bay Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Gerrard Street West and Elm Street will be closed between Yonge and Elizabeth streets for the duration of the repairs. The TTC’s 6 Bay bus route will also be on diversion.