Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Part of Toronto’s Bay Street to be closed for another month due to emergency repairs of 1878 sewer

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:56 pm
The City of Toronto announced on Tuesday part of Bay Street was closing for around a month's time. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto announced on Tuesday part of Bay Street was closing for around a month's time. File / Google Streetview

The City of Toronto has announced a section of Bay Street is going to stay closed for another month in order to finish repairs of a 143-year-old clay sewer line that partially collapsed.

Tuesday’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after the pipe, located at the intersection of Bay and Elm streets, collapsed.

City of Toronto officials said in a statement the initial estimate was that it would only take a few days to finish the repairs, but it was determined a more comprehensive repair was needed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Various lane closures to occur on Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto

Complicating the repair, officials said, is an “extensive network” of gas, hydro and phone lines along with flooding and debris at the site.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said a 15-metre tunnel needs to be created to open up more access points to get supplies down to the pipe.

Bay Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Gerrard Street West and Elm Street will be closed between Yonge and Elizabeth streets for the duration of the repairs. The TTC’s 6 Bay bus route will also be on diversion.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagCity of Toronto tagToronto traffic tagToronto construction tagTraffic Toronto tagBay Street Toronto tagBay and Elm streets closure tagBay Street closure tagBay Street construction Toronto tagBay Street Toronto closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers