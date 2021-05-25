Traffic slowed by rollover on Highway 97

Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning after a vehicle rollover on Highway 97, between Peachland and West Kelowna.
“The vehicle, a blue Volkswagen sedan, was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when it traveled off road right and rolled on its side,” said Const. Solana Pare, a Kelowna RCMP officer.
“The male driver was transported to hospital for further assessment due to minor injuries sustained in the collision.”
Witnesses say police were in attendance at the crash.
Kelowna RCMP say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Sentencing underway for driver in fatal Highway 33 crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments