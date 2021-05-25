Menu

Canada

Traffic slowed by rollover on Highway 97

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 12:28 pm
A vehicle rolled over on Highway 97 early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A vehicle rolled over on Highway 97 early Tuesday morning. Global News

Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning after a vehicle rollover on Highway 97, between Peachland and West Kelowna.

“The vehicle, a blue Volkswagen sedan, was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when it traveled off road right and rolled on its side,” said Const. Solana Pare, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“The male driver was transported to hospital for further assessment due to minor injuries sustained in the collision.”

Read more: Family and motorcycle group struggling with loss of Edmonton man killed in collision

Witnesses say police were in attendance at the crash.

Kelowna RCMP say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing underway for driver in fatal Highway 33 crash' Sentencing underway for driver in fatal Highway 33 crash
Sentencing underway for driver in fatal Highway 33 crash – Mar 25, 2021
