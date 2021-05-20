Expect traffic and campsite enforcement to squash non-essential travel in Sea to Sky region

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to crack down on non-essential travel around the province this coming long weekend, the Sea to Sky RCMP and partner agencies have been working on what they are calling “a cohesive operational strategy.”

RCMP said over the past 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seen a large number of visitors to the region, which they say inevitably increases with the warmer weather and the holiday weekend.

Non-essential travel around B.C. remains prohibited until at least May 25.

2:05 First fine issued for alleged travel ban violation, but not at a checkpoint First fine issued for alleged travel ban violation, but not at a checkpoint

Therefore, RCMP, the B.C. Highway Patrol and West Coast Marine Services will be conducting enhanced enforcement, such as traffic checkpoints, campsite and waterway patrols beginning Friday, May 21.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be an increased presence of officials in the backcountry, Crown land, waterways including but not limited to the Howe Sound, Lillooet Lake, Andersen Lake, Alta Lake, and peace and police officers patrolling throughout the corridor over the weekend, RCMP said in a release.

Drivers can expect increased traffic enforcement in the Sea to Sky region this May long weekend. Sea to Sky RCMP

Drivers should expect increased traffic enforcement along the Sea to Sky Highway and more officers in recreation sites and provincial parks.

“We have been working with the BC Traffic Services, Department of Fisheries, BC Conservation Services, Natural Resource Officers, BC Parks Rangers, Forestry, District of Squamish Bylaw, Resort Municipality of Whistler Bylaw, West Coast Marine Section and the Integrated First Nations Unit to create a collaborative approach for highway, backcountry, water and trail system presence”, Sgt. Sascha Banks with the RCMP said in a release.

“Our seasonal plans focus on lawful enjoyment, safety, and enforcement of orders such as the current Public Health Orders. We resonate our local governments message in the Sea to Sky that this is the time to stay local, if you do not live here enjoy the Sea to Sky later, and do not travel unless for essential reasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions – Apr 30, 2021

The Sea to Sky areas of focus encompasses areas North of Pemberton to Lions Bay and into the backcountry in Garibaldi and up the Squamish Valley system.

View image in full screen RCMP will be stepping up patrols in the backcountry of the Sea to Sky region this May long weekend. Sea to SKy RCMP

Road checks will remain at the four established locations through the May long weekend:

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

There will also be patrols of the waterways in the Sea to Sky region this May long weekend, police said. Sea to Sky RCMP