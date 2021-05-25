Echaquan inquiry: Quebec coroner apologizes, denies bias amid criticism over comments

A Quebec coroner conducting a public inquiry into the death of Joyce Echaquan says she’s sorry if her comments last week offended anyone but assures she has been impartial since the beginning of the inquest.

On Friday, the province’s chief coroner reiterated her confidence in Géhane Kamel after some of the coroner’s interventions challenging health-care workers were criticized in the media, raising questions about her impartiality.

As the inquiry resumed today into Echaquan’s death at the hospital in Joliette, Que., Kamel said that while her remarks may have given the impression of bias, she remains impartial and committed to transparency.

Echaquan was a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven who filmed herself as a nurse and an orderly were heard insulting and mocking her shortly before she died last September.

Kamel last week expressed frustration and impatience with medical staff at the hospital northeast of Montreal, who for the most part have testified they never saw racist or denigrating behaviour towards Indigenous patients.

The coroner also questioned the credibility of testimony from the two workers caught on video insulting Echaquan, prompting one of them to ask Kamel why she was being aggressive.

The inquiry continues today with more staff members testifying with a publication ban on their identities.

