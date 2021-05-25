Manitoba’s top doctor gives COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give an update on the province’s ongoing COVID-19 situation Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Weeks of high daily COVID-19 numbers have stretched Manitoba’s health-care system to the brink.

As of Monday, 14 critically ill Manitoba COVID-19 patients have been moved to Ontario for care due to capacity issues in provincial intensive care units.

Ottawa has announced it will send health workers and other supports to Manitoba, including medical staff through the Canadian Red Cross as well as military help.

It’s also prepared to deploy epidemiologists, lab technicians and other supports.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked for help after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

On Monday Manitoba reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths connected to the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

