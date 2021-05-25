SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s top doctor gives COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:29 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give an update on the province’s ongoing COVID-19 situation Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: More Manitobans with COVID-19 transferred to Ontario, 353 new cases Monday

Weeks of high daily COVID-19 numbers have stretched Manitoba’s health-care system to the brink.

As of Monday, 14 critically ill Manitoba COVID-19 patients have been moved to Ontario for care due to capacity issues in provincial intensive care units.

Click to play video: 'Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles' Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles
Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles

Ottawa has announced it will send health workers and other supports to Manitoba, including medical staff through the Canadian Red Cross as well as military help.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also prepared to deploy epidemiologists, lab technicians and other supports.

Read more: COVID-19 — Six deaths, 476 new cases in Manitoba Saturday

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked for help after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

On Monday Manitoba reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths connected to the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers