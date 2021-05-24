As B.C. looks to end COVID ‘circuit breaker,’ province records 974 new cases, 12 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has recorded 974 new cases of COVID-19 over the May long weekend.

There were 356 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 325 new cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 293 new cases from Sunday to Monday. This is the lowest daily case number since late November.

Of all the cases, 157 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 630 were in the Fraser Health region, 25 in the Island Health region, 117 in the Interior Health region, 44 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

This brings the provincial total to 142,347 cases.

Sadly, another 12 people also died over the weekend, including one person in their 40s and two people in their 50s.

A total of 1,679 people in B.C. have now died from complications related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In more positive news, the number of people in hospitals continues to trend downward.

There remain 292 people in hospitals with 96 of them in intensive care units.

This is a drop of 27 and 11 since Friday, respectively.

There remain 3,953 active cases of COVID-91 in the province.

A further 136,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

In a vaccination update, the province says 2,885,488 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been administered in B.C.

B.C.’s COVID circuit breaker ends at midnight Monday, which allows restaurants to reopen for dine-in service and gyms to restart group fitness.

The province is set to release details on the restart plan on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and it’s expected the plan will outline what the next few months in the province could look like.