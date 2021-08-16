SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Salaberry–Suroît

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Salaberry-Suroît. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Salaberry-Suroît. Elections Canada

The Salaberry–Suroît riding was first represented in the House of Commons in 2015 after the 2012 electoral boundaries distribution.

It is comprised mainly of the western portion of the former Beauharnois—Salaberry riding, but added an area on the opposite side of the St. Lawrence River that was formerly part of Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

It includes Saint Rédempteur and Saint-Clet on the north side and Beauharnois, Hemmingford and Huntingdon on the south side.

In 2011, Salaberry–Suroît was swept by the orange wave in Quebec when Anne Minh-Thu Quach was elected.

Trending Stories

The riding went to Bloc Québécois candidate Claude DeBellefeuille in 2019.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Claude DeBellefeuille (incumbent)

