Canada election: Salaberry–Suroît

The Salaberry–Suroît riding was first represented in the House of Commons in 2015 after the 2012 electoral boundaries distribution.

It is comprised mainly of the western portion of the former Beauharnois—Salaberry riding, but added an area on the opposite side of the St. Lawrence River that was formerly part of Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

It includes Saint Rédempteur and Saint-Clet on the north side and Beauharnois, Hemmingford and Huntingdon on the south side.

In 2011, Salaberry–Suroît was swept by the orange wave in Quebec when Anne Minh-Thu Quach was elected.

The riding went to Bloc Québécois candidate Claude DeBellefeuille in 2019.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Claude DeBellefeuille (incumbent)

