Canada election: Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot

This electoral district of Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot includes the regional municipalities of Les Maskoutains and Acton.

The largest city in the riding is Saint-Hyacinthe, which has been nicknamed the “agricultural technopolis” of Canada.

In 2011, NDP candidate Marie-Claude Morin defeated Bloc Québécois MP Ève-Mary Thaï Thi Lac. Prior to Morin’s election, the riding had gone to the Bloc in every election since 1993.

Before that, it was predominately a Progressive Conservative riding — the party won 10 of 12 general elections here between 1957 and 1988.

The NDP held onto the riding in 2015 with the election of Brigitte Sansoucy. It went back to the Bloc in 2019 when Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay claimed victory.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (incumbent)

