George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death
Health

Quebec adds 433 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths as hospitalizations rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec launches ad campaign to encourage young adults to get vaccinated' Quebec launches ad campaign to encourage young adults to get vaccinated
Quebec lawmakers and public health officials are stepping up their campaign to convince young adults to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Those aged between 18 and 39 haven’t been as quick to book appointments as older generations and authorities are pushing to get them to take advantage of walk-in clinics to get their shots. Global’s Amanda Jelowicki reports.

Quebec is reporting 433 new cases and 11 additional deaths attributable to the COVID-19 health crisis Monday.

The latest daily tally of infections is the lowest number seen since last September in the province.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign saw another 68,180 doses administered. So far, more than 4.9 million shots have been given across the province.

READ MORE: A COVID-19 love story: Meet a Canadian bride and her U.S. husband who got married at the border

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by three to 424. This includes 102 patients in intensive care units, a drop of one from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 17,049 tests were conducted Saturday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has seen 367,809 cases. Although recoveries have topped 351,000.

The province’s death toll now stands at 11,095.

Emergency measures loosened

Quebec also eased emergency restrictions in some parts of the province Monday as reopening looms.

The Granit area in the Eastern Townships as well as the Etchemins, Beauce-Sartigan and Robert-Cliche areas in Chaudière-Appalaches all returning to the red zone designation.

In the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, emergency measures are also being lifted in the Kamouraska, Témiscouata, Rivière-du-Loup and Basques areas.

This means the curfew will be in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.  and non-essential businesses are able to reopen in those parts.

The move comes as Quebec is set to further ease rules this Friday across the province. This includes abolishing curfew and allowing the patios of restaurants to open in pandemic red zones.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor concerned with overcrowding at Cap St. Jacques Beach

With files from The Canadian Press

