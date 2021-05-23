Surrey stabbing not linked to regional gang conflict: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is stressing that a large police response Sunday morning in Newton was for an assault unrelated to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Police were called to the 6400 block of 152 Street around 10 a.m. after a report of a man injured in a dispute with someone he knew.

Officers arrived to find a man with an injury to his arm, Mounties said in a media release.

BC Emergency Health Services says it transported a stabbing victim to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

