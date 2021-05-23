Menu

Crime

Surrey stabbing not linked to regional gang conflict: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 8:21 pm
The scene of a stabbing in Surrey on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of a stabbing in Surrey on Sunday morning. Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP is stressing that a large police response Sunday morning in Newton was for an assault unrelated to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Police were called to the 6400 block of 152 Street around 10 a.m. after a report of a man injured in a dispute with someone he knew.

Read more: Man hospitalized after assault in Surrey with ‘pipe-like object’

Officers arrived to find a man with an injury to his arm, Mounties said in a media release.

Trending Stories

BC Emergency Health Services says it transported a stabbing victim to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Human remains found during fire call in Surrey' Human remains found during fire call in Surrey
Human remains found during fire call in Surrey
