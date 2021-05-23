Man critically injured after being hit by car while inside Toronto bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was left with critical injuries late Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle while inside of a bus shelter.

Police said they were notified of the crash, which happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, at 11:10 p.m.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said the incident happened as three vehicles were heading south on Don Mills Road “at a high rate of speed” approaching Gateway Boulevard.

One of the vehicles — a white 2015 BMW X6 — lost control, entered the north lanes of Don Mills, mounted the sidewalk, and struck a 19-year-old man who was inside of a TTC bus shelter on the east side of Don Mills, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the BMW was being driven by an 18-year-old man.

1:57 Pickering man who drove drunk at excessive speed made tearful apology to families of 2 teens he killed Pickering man who drove drunk at excessive speed made tearful apology to families of 2 teens he killed

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police said the two other cars — a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, and a black vehicle, possibly an Audi, were last seen heading south on Don Mills.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Don Mills Rd & Gateway Blvd

– police o/s

– officers informed pedestrian will be taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics by emerge run, injuries appear serious

– officers have 1 person in custody

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures in area#GO952186

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2021

Advertisement