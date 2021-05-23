Menu

Canada

Man critically injured after being hit by car while inside Toronto bus shelter

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 11:42 am
The scene of the crash on Don Mills Road. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Don Mills Road. Twitter / @TPSOperations

Toronto police say a man was left with critical injuries late Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle while inside of a bus shelter.

Police said they were notified of the crash, which happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, at 11:10 p.m.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said the incident happened as three vehicles were heading south on Don Mills Road “at a high rate of speed” approaching Gateway Boulevard.

Read more: Victim in life-threatening condition after Uxbridge collision: police

One of the vehicles — a white 2015 BMW X6 — lost control, entered the north lanes of Don Mills, mounted the sidewalk, and struck a 19-year-old man who was inside of a TTC bus shelter on the east side of Don Mills, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the BMW was being driven by an 18-year-old man.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police said the two other cars — a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, and a black vehicle, possibly an Audi, were last seen heading south on Don Mills.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagCrash tagToronto tagtoronto police service tagNorth York tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagDon Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard tag

