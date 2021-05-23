SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontarians aged 12 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2021 9:16 am
There was more mixed messaging this week about the future of in-class learning in Ontario, but some doctors are speaking up and parents are speaking out about the need to get students back to school.

Ontarians aged 12 and up can book COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system starting today.

They can book through the provincial online portal, call centre and through pharmacies offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The age group is becoming eligible a week ahead of schedule.

Read more: Golf courses, other outdoor amenities reopen in Ontario

The province says it made the change at the request of public health units.

Trending Stories

Some public health units and pop-up clinics had already started vaccinating youngsters, but the move makes access more equitable across Ontario.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18.

