‘One wild ride baby’: ‘SNL’ ends season with look back at show during COVID-19

Cast members from Saturday Night Live (SNL) presented a special segment in place of a cold-open this weekend, taking a nostalgic look back at their experiences filming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled, “What I remember about this year,” the show started their final episode of the season re-examining the highlights of year.

“We went from doing really weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person,” said Bowen Yang.

Cast members recalled all the COVID-19 precautions and what rehearsals used to look like.

“I remember there were so many COVID precautions that if I wanted to hug anyone, I’d have to pull them into a closet and do it in the dark away from the authorities,” said Kate McKinnon. “That led to lot of confusion.”

“I remember hearing that if you can hold your breath for ten seconds, then you don’t have COVID and I did that so much — because I believe in science,” added Aidy Bryant.

Looking back at “some of the highlights of this season,” the show pictured just a single clip of a previous skit featuring Elon Musk dancing in a courtroom dressed as Wario.

Chris Rock also made an appearance, reflecting on how he hosted the first episode of the season.

“Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted,” said Rock. “I wanted Kanye West to the musical guest — and he couldn’t do it because he was running for president.”

Lastly, the cast remembered losing members of their “SNL family.”

“This was the year we realized we’re more than just a cast — we’re a family,” said McKinnon, fighting back tears.

“And as someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you — it was one wild ride baby.”