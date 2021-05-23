Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘One wild ride baby’: ‘SNL’ ends season with look back at show during COVID-19

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 12:19 am
Click to play video: '‘SNL’ cast recall COVID rehearsals, Chris Rock talks 2020 presidential election' ‘SNL’ cast recall COVID rehearsals, Chris Rock talks 2020 presidential election
WATCH ABOVE: 'SNL' cast recall COVID rehearsals, Chris Rock talks 2020 presidential election

Cast members from Saturday Night Live (SNL) presented a special segment in place of a cold-open this weekend, taking a nostalgic look back at their experiences filming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled, “What I remember about this year,” the show started their final episode of the season re-examining the highlights of year.

“We went from doing really weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person,” said Bowen Yang.

Read more: ‘I just hope it’s not Dogecoin’: Elon Musk hosts ‘SNL’ after month-long break

Cast members recalled all the COVID-19 precautions and what rehearsals used to look like.

“I remember there were so many COVID precautions that if I wanted to hug anyone, I’d have to pull them into a closet and do it in the dark away from the authorities,” said Kate McKinnon. “That led to lot of confusion.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember hearing that if you can hold your breath for ten seconds, then you don’t have COVID and I did that so much — because I believe in science,” added Aidy Bryant.

Trending Stories

Looking back at “some of the highlights of this season,” the show pictured just a single clip of a previous skit featuring Elon Musk dancing in a courtroom dressed as Wario.

Click to play video: '‘SNL’ parodies CDC mask announcement, with Kate McKinnon as Dr. Fauci' ‘SNL’ parodies CDC mask announcement, with Kate McKinnon as Dr. Fauci

Chris Rock also made an appearance, reflecting on how he hosted the first episode of the season.

“Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted,” said Rock. “I wanted Kanye West to the musical guest — and he couldn’t do it because he was running for president.”

Lastly, the cast remembered losing members of their “SNL family.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘He’s guilty as hell’: ‘SNL’ spoofs Trump impeachment results with Tucker Carlson show

“This was the year we realized we’re more than just a cast — we’re a family,” said McKinnon, fighting back tears.

“And as someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you — it was one wild ride baby.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagSaturday Night Live tagSNL tagentertainment tagSNL cold open tagChris Rock tagSNL skit tagSNL cast tagSNL video tagis there snl tonight tagSnl season tagsnl skit video tagsnl story tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers