20 dead after hail, freezing rain slam into China cross country race

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2021 11:38 pm
FILE: YUNCHENG, Oct. 22, 2018 Medical staff are on duty in an ambulance at the site of a rock burst accident in Yuncheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2018. (Credit Image: © Guo Xulei/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

At least 20 people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track, rescuers said Sunday.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Read more: 11 dead, 102 injured as extreme winds hit eastern China

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1 p.m. Saturday, when the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

Click to play video: 'Earthquake in China’s Yunnan province kills 3, injures 28' Earthquake in China’s Yunnan province kills 3, injures 28
Earthquake in China’s Yunnan province kills 3, injures 28

Early Sunday, 20 people were found dead and one was missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. More than 700 rescuers were taking part in the operation, made difficult by low nighttime temperatures and the area’s complex terrain and topography.

A total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe. Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
