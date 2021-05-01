Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

11 dead, 102 injured as extreme winds hit eastern China

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: '11 dead, thousands evacuated as extreme storm hits eastern China' 11 dead, thousands evacuated as extreme storm hits eastern China
WATCH: 11 dead, thousands evacuated as extreme storm hits eastern China

An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse.

Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times.

Read more: ‘We’re coming to get you’: China’s critics facing threats, retaliation for activism in Canada

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a local government notice said.

Trending Stories

Wind speeds of 162 kilometres per hour overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were underway for the nine remaining crew, the notice said.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles as well as windows that have been blown away were being cleared.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
China105 injured china extreme weather11 dead china extreme weatherchina extreme weatherchina extreme windsChina thunderstormNantong

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers