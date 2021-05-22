Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Shellbrook Dairy Queen

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a warning on Friday about increased COVID-19 exposure risk at the Shellbrook, Sask., Dairy Queen.

The SHA said in a statement that a person or persons attended the location at the intersection of Highway #3 and Highway #55 the following dates and times:

May 7 , 4:00pm-9:00pm.

, 4:00pm-9:00pm. May 8 , 4:00pm-9:30pm.

, 4:00pm-9:30pm. May 9, 4:30pm-9:30pm.

4:30pm-9:30pm. May 10 , 5:00pm-9:00pm.

, 5:00pm-9:00pm. May 14 , 4:00pm-9:00pm.

, 4:00pm-9:00pm. May 16, 3:00pm-7:30pm.

Any individuals who were at this location during the specified time are required to self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure. If they develop symptoms, individuals can call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner.

