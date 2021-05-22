Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police searching for missing woman

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 22, 2021 3:10 pm
Police say 31-year-old Chantal Gautreau was last seen on May 20 around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East. . View image in full screen
Police say 31-year-old Chantal Gautreau was last seen on May 20 around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East. . London police

London, Ont., police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say 31-year-old Chantal Gautreau was last seen on May 20 around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police describe Gautreau as a white woman, five-feet-seven, around 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

