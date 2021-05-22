London, Ont., police searching for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say 31-year-old Chantal Gautreau was last seen on May 20 around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police describe Gautreau as a white woman, five-feet-seven, around 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement