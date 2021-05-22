Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to youths 12+ in London and Middlesex starting Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 22, 2021 2:27 pm
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to youths 12+ in London and Middlesex starting Sunday - image View image in full screen
Middlesex-London Health Unit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says youths aged 12 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday morning.

This comes as Ontario expanded the province’s vaccination eligibility to 12 and older starting May 23 at 8 a.m.

The health unit says in order to be eligible, youths must be 12 years old or older on the day of their vaccination. They cannot be 11 years old and turning 12 later this year.

Read more: COVID-19: 63 new cases in London and Middlesex to kick off long Victoria Day weekend

All youth aged 12-17 will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as it is the only vaccine authorized for use in this age group in Canada.

The health unit says vaccine appointments for youths will take place at either the North London Optimist Community Centre or the Earl Nichols Arena clinic, which is set to open Tuesday.

In order to make getting vaccinated easier for families, the booking process will include tips for how to book appointments together as a family.

Read more: 50% of Canadians have now received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Those looking to book an appointment can do so online or by calling 226-289-3560 between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.

At least 225,000 doses of vaccine have been given out in the London-Middlesex region, with more than 50 per cent of the adult population now having had at least one dose. Another 20 per cent are currently booked to get the shot over the next month.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Calls in Ontario grow louder for return to in-class learning' COVID-19: Calls in Ontario grow louder for return to in-class learning
COVID-19: Calls in Ontario grow louder for return to in-class learning
