Health

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 11:51 am
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), both of which are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,115. Since Friday, seven people have recovered for a total of 1,949 recoveries.

READ MORE: N.B. reopening plan expected in the next 2 weeks. Here are some of the possible targets

There have been 43 virus-related deaths, and the number of active cases is 122.

Seven patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit.

One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Friday, 1,249 tests were conducted for a total of 322,731.

Exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

  • Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • CJ Munn Equipment, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Crowne Plaza Fredericton, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.
  • Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Click to play video: 'N.B. could release plan for the reopening of the province' N.B. could release plan for the reopening of the province
N.B. could release plan for the reopening of the province
