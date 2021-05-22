SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba premier issues ‘call to arms’ for more COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 11:56 am
Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media Friday, May 7, 2021. Global News

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is calling on the United States government to allow unneeded COVID-19 vaccines to be shipped into the province.

“We have trucks with freezers ready to go to points in the United States within a few hours to pick up those vaccines,” Pallister said during a press conference Saturday morning.

“We could have them back by tonight; we could be vaccinating additional Manitobans tomorrow.”

Pallister says health officials have informed him an additional 100,000 Manitobans could be vaccinated within 10 days if vaccine supply allowed.

Read more: Manitoba reports 594 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths connected to the virus

A North Dakota–Manitoba partnership that has seen more than 1,000 Manitoba truckers get their shot on the other side of the border was “a good first step,” the premier said, but still wasn’t enough.

“The best solution is not to have Canadians going across the border in small numbers for vaccines. The best solution is to have vaccines coming up from the United States in large numbers,” Pallister said.

This comes two days after Pallister held another address to encourage Manitobans to get vaccinated, and mentioned the province would unveil a vaccine incentive program in the coming week.

Read more: Indigenous Manitobans can make appointments for second dose of vaccine Monday

Earlier this week, the province announced that individuals with certain health conditions would be prioritized for second doses, while all Indigenous Manitobans who had received their first shot at least 21 days ago could begin signing up for second doses as of Monday.

Canada inches closer to surpassing the U.S. in vaccinating its population
Canada inches closer to surpassing the U.S. in vaccinating its population
