Health

COVID-19: Golf courses, other outdoor amenities reopen in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2021 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Golf courses in Ontario set to reopen' COVID-19: Golf courses in Ontario set to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: After weeks of anticipation, Ontario golf courses are set to reopen Saturday morning. As soon as the provincial government agreed to allow outdoor activities to resume, most golf courses were booked up solid. Sean O’Shea reports.

TORONTO – Golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities can reopen across Ontario today as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down.

Residents can also resume using tennis courts, skate parks and sports fields.

However, outdoor sports and classes remain off limits.

Read more: Ontario feels heat, backtracks after splash pad backlash

Golfers have been teeing up for this news for weeks, after lobbing sharp criticism at the provincial government.

Trending Stories

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Thursday, as he unveiled a three-step reopening plan that will bring the province out of a stay-at-home order that’s been in place for well over a month.

The province is due to enter the first stage of reopening in mid-June, after 60 per cent of adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
