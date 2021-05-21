Menu

California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Health

Manitoba health minister taking medical leave

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 8:52 pm
Manitoba health minister taking medical leave - image View image in full screen
File photo

Manitoba’s health minister is stepping away from her duties until at least June 1.

The province confirming Heather Stefanson is “undergoing a necessary medical procedure as recommended by her physician”.

She will be away from the legislature for the remainder of the spring session while recovering.

Trending Stories

Her doctor will advise when she is able to return to work.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s mayor calls out provincial COVID-19 response 

In the interim, Deputy Premier Kelvin Goertzen will serve as the minister. He previously held the position from 2016-2018.

Stefanson became the minister of health and seniors care back In January, replacing Cameron Friesen.

 

