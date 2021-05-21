Manitoba health minister taking medical leave

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister is stepping away from her duties until at least June 1.

The province confirming Heather Stefanson is “undergoing a necessary medical procedure as recommended by her physician”.

She will be away from the legislature for the remainder of the spring session while recovering.

Her doctor will advise when she is able to return to work.

In the interim, Deputy Premier Kelvin Goertzen will serve as the minister. He previously held the position from 2016-2018.

Stefanson became the minister of health and seniors care back In January, replacing Cameron Friesen.

